Natural Food Preservatives Market Value Projected to Expand by 2026

Global natural food preservatives market size was valued at $796.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,068.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preservatives are used in a wide range of products, such as bakery, confectionery, snacks, meat, seafood, poultry, and others, to reduce oxidation, prevent food spoilage, and inhibit microbial growth. The types of preservatives include antimicrobials, antioxidants, chelating agents, and others. Various regulations are imposed on the use of food preservatives by regulatory bodies. FDA has regulated the concentration range of preservatives to be added in food products and has also banned use of chemicals that are harmful to human health.

The Natural Food Preservatives Industry is segmented on the basis of type, function, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into salt, sugar, oil, honey, citric acid, vinegar, and others. The others segment includes plant extracts and fruit extracts. By function, the market is categorized into antimicrobial, antioxidants, and others. By application, the market is split into sea food, meat & poultry, bakery products, dairy products, snacks, beverages, fruits & vegetables, and others. The others segment is further divided into sauces, dressings, condiments, confectionery, and savory snacks. The natural food preservatives are studied four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Cargill, Inc.
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tate & Lyle PLC.
BASF SE
Corbion NV
Galactic SA
Biosecur Lab (Foodguard)
ITA 3 S.r.l.

Salt segment to maintain lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the salt segment contributed for the largest market share in the global natural food preservatives market in 2018, contributing for nearly one-fourth of the total share in terms of revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to its ability to preserve food by dehydration and prevention of bacterial growth, kill microbes with osmolarity, and surge in household and commercial applications. On the other hand, the citric acid segment is expected to register the fastest rate with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in its usage to enhance shelf life.

Antimicrobial segment to present lucrative opportunities

Based on function, the antimicrobial segment held nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global natural food preservatives market in 2018, and will continue to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increased consumption of packaged food as they contain antimicrobial preservative to enhance shelf life. The research also analyzes antioxidants and others.

North America to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

North America held the dominant share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share of the global natural food preservatives market in 2018, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for natural food products and surge in incidence of diseases caused by synthetic ingredients in food that led to adoption for natural ingredients. On the other hand, Europe is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to changes in lifestyle preferences and rise in adoption of clean label ingredients in food products.

