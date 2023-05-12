Roundtable calls for investment in agri-tourism real estate

VIETNAM, May 12 -

HÀ NỘI — A roundtable will take place in Hà Nội on May 25 with the aim of calling for investment in agri-tourism real estate, thus creating a new impulse for the potential segment.

It will be held by the real estate development centre (RED Centre), under the direction of the Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA), and the Institute for Agriculture and Tourism.

In the agriculture-based tourism and service value chain, lodging facilities with concerted, convenient and modern infrastructure can bring about the highest profits to localities and attract holiday-makers, according to VNREA Chairman Nguyễn Văn Khôi.

Therefore, the roundtable is expected to connect financial organisations and investors with the agri-tourism real estate market, thus ensuring harmony between tourism, agro-forestry-fishery and real estate.

Phạm Văn Thủy, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, stressed the need to take actions more drastically in order to create breakthroughs in agri-tourism real estate.

Phạm Thanh Tùng, deputy head of the Institute for Agriculture and Tourism, pointed out Việt Nam’s advantages in agri-, rural tourism, which, he said, would help Việt Nam turn itself into a new, attractive tourist destination in the region.

Moreover, agri-, rural tourism is in line with the trend of green, circular and sustainable economy, and facilitates international exchanges in localities and on-the-spot agricultural exports, he added.

Under the programme on rural tourism development in new-style rural area building during the 2021-25 period, each city and province is expected to house at least one tourist destination linked with agriculture, culture, craft villages or local ecological environment.

Tourism experts said cooperation between localities, sectors and businesses under the Government’s instructions is needed to ensure sustainable development of the segment. — VNS