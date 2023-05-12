Hyundai's April automobile sales drop over 20 per cent

VIETNAM, May 12 -

HÀ NỘI – Thành Công Group on May 11 announced its sales for April with over 4,590 Hyundai automobiles sold last month, down 20.45 per cent over March.

Hyundai Accent continues to be the best-seller with 1,050 vehicles delivered to customers. Hyundai Creta ranked second with 637 units sold.

The Hyundai Grand i10 sales volume ranked third with 494 units, Hyundai Stargazer ranked fourth with sales of 378 units.

The group also reported sales of 364 units of Hyundai Santa Fe, 259 units of Hyundai Tucson, and 173 units of Hyundai Elantra.

Hyundai commercial models saw sales of 1,237 units in April, an increase of more than 21.7 per cent compared to March 2023.

Notably, from April 2023, the urban B-class SUV Hyundai Creta was officially assembled and produced in Viet Nam instead of being imported from Indonesia as Hyundai Thanh Cong factory No.2 was put into operation in the northern province of Ninh Binh. - VNS