Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,980 in the last 365 days.

Thiên Long group reaches new digital milestone with support from HSBC

VIETNAM, May 12 -  

 

HCM CITY – Recognising the strategic value of digitalisation, Thiên Long Group (TLG) has cooperated with long-term banking partner HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd. (HSBC Vietnam) to accelerate the pace of its digitalisation journey.

Specifically, HSBC has developed a fully automated Integrated Payables Solution and a seamless Integrated Receivables Management Solution that will enable TLG – Việt Nam's leading stationery business with a presence in over 70 countries around the world – to perform auto-reconciliation, simplify payables and receivables management, and save time and resources. 

Responding to TLG’s fast-paced development and expansion, which requires bulk transfers in their daily operation, HSBC’s Integrated Payables Solution, which is centralised on Host-to-Host connectivity between TLG’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and HSBC’s system, provides automation from payment creation to authorisation levels following internal control governance for approval matrix. Once the online final authorised instructions are sent to HSBC via the system, the bank can immediately arrange the payments through domestic and international linkages, reducing 50 per cent of processing time. - VNS

You just read:

Thiên Long group reaches new digital milestone with support from HSBC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more