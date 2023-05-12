Instachew introduces new products, including smart cat litter box and pet treats

Instachew logo smart pet products instachew purrclean litter box

Instachew, a leading provider of smart pet products and smart litter box, has expanded its product line to include cat trees, towers, and condos.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instachew, known for its innovative automatic pet feeders, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line to include new offerings for pets. In addition to its popular automatic pet feeders, Instachew now offers cat trees, towers, and condos, which provide cats with a place to climb, play, and rest. The products are made with high-quality materials and feature designs that blend in with any home decor.

Instachew's new line of pet treats includes both soft and crunchy options for dogs and cats. The treats are made with natural ingredients and come in a variety of flavors to please even the pickiest of eaters. With these new offerings, Instachew continues to provide pet owners with innovative products that make pet care more convenient and enjoyable.

Despite the new additions to its product line, Instachew's best-selling product remains the PURRCLEAN SMART CAT LITTER BOX. This automatic litter box is designed to keep the litter box area clean and odor-free. It features a self-cleaning function that rakes the waste into a disposable tray, which can be easily removed and replaced. The litter box also has a tracking mat to prevent litter from scattering outside of the box.

"At Instachew, we are always looking for ways to make pet care easier and more enjoyable for pet owners," said Mohamed Quraishi - the CEO of Instachew. "Our new products, including cat trees, pet treats, and the PURRCLEAN SMART CAT LITTER BOX, are all designed to make pet care more convenient and fun. We are excited to continue expanding our product line to meet the needs of pet owners everywhere."

Instachew's new products are available for purchase on the company's website. Instachew's expansion of its product line to include cat trees, pet treats, and the PURRCLEAN SMART CAT LITTER BOX showcases the company's commitment to improving the lives of pets and their owners. With its focus on innovation and quality, Instachew is becoming a household name among pet owners. The company's dedication to providing convenient and enjoyable pet care solutions makes it a top choice for those who want to ensure their pets are healthy, happy, and well-cared for.