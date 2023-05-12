Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Cognitive Computing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Cognitive Computing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides healthcare cognitive computing market analysis and covers every facet of the healthcare cognitive computing industry. As per TBRC’s healthcare cognitive computing market forecast, the healthcare cognitive computing market size is expected to grow to $13.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the healthcare cognitive computing industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest healthcare cognitive computing industry share. Major healthcare cognitive computing global market manufactures include Apixio Inc., CognitiveScale, Healthcare X.0 GmbH, MedWhat, Palantir Technologies, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation.

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Segments

1) By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Other Technology

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud-based

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Insurance, Other End uses

Healthcare cognitive computing is the use of logic, language processing, machine learning, and human capabilities to solve problems and analyze data. This is used in the healthcare industry to cope with massive amounts of unstructured healthcare data, such as patient histories, diagnoses, ailments, and journal research papers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Trends

4. Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

