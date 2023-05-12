Crypto Asset Management Market Growing Landscape At a CAGR of 30.2%: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Crypto Asset Management Market Size

Simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency positively impacts the crypto asset management market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crypto asset management market garnered $0.67 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $9.36 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chains, regional scenarios, top investment pockets, and competitive landscapes.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12890

The increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, the surge in investments for cryptocurrency, and the simplification of the process for purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market. However, the lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation costs restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the new few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the adoption of cloud-based crypto asset management solutions among banks and fintech institutions to secure their systems and provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services.

• Furthermore, cloud-based crypto asset management provides individuals and enterprises with improved flexibility as well as cost-effective solutions. The demand for crypto asset management is expected to remain constant post-pandemic as a week.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12890

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global crypto asset management market based on offering, application type, mobile operating system, end user, industry vertical, and region.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crypto-asset-management-market-A12525

By offering, the wallet management solution segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-foruths of the global crypto asset management market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Procure Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cfd3aeb8077fb548811b9cff37ea7177

Leading players of the global crypto asset management market analyzed in the research include Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global crypto asset management market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the crypto asset management industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12890

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Utilities Asset Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter