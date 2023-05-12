Shaping the Future of Business Education: LBS Dean François Ortalo-Magné Reveals His Strategy

François Ortalo-Magné in Conversation with Chris Caldwell of United Renewables

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Renewables and the London Business School Energy Alumni Club are proud to announce the launch of Season 2 of their podcast series, Conversations on Climate . The first episode features an interview with François Ortalo-Magné, Dean of London Business School, who shares his insights on leading a world-class business school, sustainability in business, and the future of London Business School.

As an accomplished leader and visionary, Ortalo-Magné has guided London Business School through various challenges, including the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the increasing focus on ESG across the business world. He is now focused on driving LBS forward with the Forever Forward campaign, which aims to raise £200 million to transform the school into a 21st-century powerhouse of research, innovation, diversity, and world-beating education.

In the podcast episode, Ortalo-Magné discusses the impact LBS can have on shaping the landscape of tomorrow through its research, teaching programs, and alumni. He also emphasises the importance of adapting to a rapidly changing world whilst staying true to the school's traditions of academic freedom, rigour, and excellence.

The conversation between Ortalo-Magné and Christopher Caldwell, CEO, Entrepreneur, and host of Conversations on Climate, turns into a one-hour plus masterclass in leadership, impact, and the art of balancing tradition with transformation. It is a must-listen for any business leader looking to drive sustainability and make an impact in today's world.

For more information about Conversations on Climate please visit the United Renewables website .

François Ortalo-Magné has served as the Dean of London Business School (LBS) since 2017, promoting a collaborative learning vision. Ortalo-Magné serves on several boards, conducts acclaimed housing and land economics research, and provides global advisory services. He is a former Dean at the Wisconsin School of Business and holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Minnesota.

Caldwell is an entrepreneur and founder of United Renewables, a green energy company working across wind, solar, tidal and anaerobic technologies with a special interest in serving island communities. He is also a growing authority in the digital climate debate, as host of the podcast Conversations on Climate.

Conversations on Climate is a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

