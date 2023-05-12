Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Bone And Joint Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the joint and bone health supplements market. As per TBRC’s bone and joint health supplements market forecast, the $17.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.

The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to propel the growth of the bone and joint health supplements market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest bone and joint health supplements market share. Major bone and joint health supplements market companies include Nature`s Bounty Inc., Procter & Gamble, Amway, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland, Reckitt Benckiser, Pfizer Inc., Vita Life Sciences Ltd., Glanbia Plc.

Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Segments

1) By Type: Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Calcium, Collagen, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Glucosamine-Chondroitin, Other Type
2) By Form Type: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Other forms
3) By Application Type: Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods and Beverages, Other application types
4) By Distribution Channel Type: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Internet Retailing, Other Distribution Channels

Bone and joint health supplements refer to calcium, minerals, and several vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K that are essential for bone health as they help in preserving bone density and avoiding bone degeneration in joints. These supplements are used to increase range of motion, lessen pain from arthritis, speed up the healing process after injuries, and keep the joints overall healthy by developing strong, dense bones.

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Trends
4. Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

