Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Size Expected To Reach $37 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the maritime surveillance and intervention market. As per TBRC’s maritime surveillance and intervention market forecast, the maritime surveillance and intervention market size is expected to reach $37.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The rising trade and freight activities by sea are expected to propel maritime surveillance and intervention industry growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest maritime surveillance and intervention industry share. Major players in the maritime surveillance and intervention market include Indra Sistemas S.A, Saab AB, Raytheon Technologies, Elbit Systems Ltd., Furuno Electric Co Ltd., SRT Marine Systems plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Segments

1) By System: Detectors, Combat Management System, Surveillance and Tracking, Geographic Information System (GIS)

2) By Services: Risk Assessment and Investigation, Maintenance and Support, Security Management

3) By Application: Naval, Coast Guard, Other Applications

The maritime surveillance and intervention refers to an activity used to optimize maritime security. The primary purpose of marine surveillance and intervention is to achieve a level of situation awareness that enables the timely identification and prevention of events that affect maritime security, the environment, and border control.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Trends

4. Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

