Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Size Expected To Reach $37 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s “Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the maritime surveillance and intervention market. As per TBRC’s maritime surveillance and intervention market forecast, the maritime surveillance and intervention market size is expected to reach $37.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The rising trade and freight activities by sea are expected to propel maritime surveillance and intervention industry growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest maritime surveillance and intervention industry share. Major players in the maritime surveillance and intervention market include Indra Sistemas S.A, Saab AB, Raytheon Technologies, Elbit Systems Ltd., Furuno Electric Co Ltd., SRT Marine Systems plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Segments
1) By System: Detectors, Combat Management System, Surveillance and Tracking, Geographic Information System (GIS)
2) By Services: Risk Assessment and Investigation, Maintenance and Support, Security Management
3) By Application: Naval, Coast Guard, Other Applications

The maritime surveillance and intervention refers to an activity used to optimize maritime security. The primary purpose of marine surveillance and intervention is to achieve a level of situation awareness that enables the timely identification and prevention of events that affect maritime security, the environment, and border control.

