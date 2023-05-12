From Trauma to Triumph: Joseph Crisp's Huntsman Transport Tackles Veteran Suicide with Meaningful Job Opportunities
The United States is facing a tragic and ongoing veteran suicide crisis that demands immediate attention and action. According to a report by the Department of Veterans Affairs[1], around 17 veterans die by suicide every day, highlighting the need to provide support and resources to those who have served their country.
Former Marine Special Operations Operator, and California native, Joseph Crisp is working to address this issue through his company, Huntsman Transport. Crisp has firsthand experience with the trauma that veterans can experience upon returning home, having been the sole survivor when his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan. He went on to serve as the Platoon Sergeant at The White House during the Obama Administration where he routinely accompanied the President to events and aboard Marine 1.
Crisp's experiences have fueled his passion for helping other veterans. He founded Huntsman Transport, a company that provides job opportunities for veterans while addressing the pressing issue of prisoner extradition. Huntsman Transport is unique in that it has its own fleet of private aircraft and employs almost exclusively combat veterans, primarily former Special Operations and Special Forces Operators.
The company's success has been remarkable, and with investment from veteran-turned-entrepreneur & TV producer Eric Leopardi as well as tech leader Kale Abrahamson, it has quickly expanded its fleet while building its own training center. Even with this growth, Crisp remains focused on his mission of supporting veterans. His company's rigorous training program not only prepares veterans for the specific job of extradition but also helps them develop skills that can be used in other areas of their lives.
Marine Corps Special Operators receive some of the most advanced training available, including special forces training, which prepares them for a wide range of missions, such as reconnaissance, direct action, and unconventional warfare. They undergo extensive physical and mental training to ensure that they can operate in high-pressure situations and succeed in complex and dynamic environments. This level of training and experience provides them with unique skills that can be applied to many different jobs, but finding meaningful employment can be a challenge.
Huntsman Transport's approach to addressing the veteran suicide crisis is unique in that it focuses on providing veterans with meaningful job opportunities that utilize their skills and experiences. By offering training and employment in the field of prisoner extradition, the company is providing veterans with a sense of purpose and the opportunity to continue serving their country.
The success of Huntsman Transport is a beacon of hope in the fight against the veteran suicide epidemic. By providing veterans with meaningful employment opportunities, we can help reduce the risk of suicide and improve their overall well-being. As a nation, we must recognize the importance of supporting our veterans and take action to address this crisis.
If you or someone you know is a veteran in need of meaningful employment, please visit www.huntsmantransport.com to learn more about Huntsman Transport's mission and the veteran recruiting process.
[1] - https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/docs/data-sheets/2022/2022-National-Veteran-Suicide-Prevention-Annual-Report-FINAL-508.pdf
[2] - https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/vet.pdf
Robyn Crisp
