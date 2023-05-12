Animal Intestinal Health Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Animal Intestinal Health Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Animal Intestinal Health Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides animal intestinal health market research and covers every facet of the animal intestinal health global market. As per TBRC’s animal intestinal health market forecast, the animal intestinal health market size is expected to grow to $5.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The increasing intestinal disorders among livestock is expected to boost the animal intestinal health industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest animal intestinal health industry share. Major animal intestinal health companies include Koninklijke DSM NV, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kemin Industries, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Novozymes A/S, Nutreco Corporate.

Animal Intestinal Health Market Segments

1) By Product: Phytogenics, Probiotics, Immunostimulants, Prebiotics

2) By Source: Microbial, Plant-Based

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture

Animal intestinal health is described as a steady state where the microbiome and the intestinal tract are in symbiotic equilibrium and where intestinal dysfunction does not limit the animal's welfare or performance.

