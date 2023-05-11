Demographic statistics for the 1st quarter of 2023

MACAU, May 11 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population as at end-March 2023 increased by 800 quarter-to-quarter to 673,600, mainly attributable to a rise in the number of non-local students living in Macao. Women outnumbered men, with the female population (359,500) accounting for 53.4% of the total population.

A total of 987 live births were delivered in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 154 quarter-to-quarter. Male babies totalled 481 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 95.1, corresponding to 95.1 male babies per 100 female babies.

Mortality increased by 36 quarter-to-quarter to 1,214 in the first quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were Diseases of the Respiratory System (491), Diseases of the Circulatory System (262) and Neoplasms (208).

In the first quarter of 2023, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (898) and individuals newly granted right of abode (186) increased by 327 and 102 respectively quarter-to-quarter. On the other hand, number of non-resident workers at end-period (154,658) dropped by 254.

A total of 815 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the first quarter, up by 56 quarter-to-quarter.