MGTO organizes new mega familiarization delegation from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand to Macao for Southeast Asia market development

MACAU, May 11 - With the successive return of international flights to Macao, several carriers progressively increase the frequency of direct flights between Macao and Southeast Asia destinations, followed by a series of familiarization group visits actively organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) from different countries and regions to Macao. Invited by the Office, the latest delegation comprises members of the travel trade from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, who are on a familiarization and networking trip in Macao from 9 to 13 May. Through the industry operators’ direct experience in Macao’s new travel elements, the Office hopes to spark Southeast Asians’ interest in Macao as a preferred destination and expand the diversity of international source markets, gaining new momentum for tourism and economic revival.

Fuel marketing with stakeholders’ first-hand travel experience

MGTO commissioned the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and its market representative in Thailand to organize a travel trade delegation from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Over 50 delegates arrived in Macao on 9 May for a five-day familiarization trip which includes visit to various attractions and major integrated resorts. They also tasted signature local delights and experienced the diverse travel experiences in Macao’s “tourism +”. Tomorrow (12 May), they will visit the Macao Grand Prix Museum for a blend of the latest tourism and sports elements to recommend to visitors and car racing fans from Southeast Asia, which will play an enhancer for market diversification.

Tailor Macao travel products for different markets

The delegation joined the Singapore/Malaysia/Thailand Trade Seminar arranged by MGTO today (11 May), to discuss business opportunities with 70 representatives from Macao’s hotels, travel agencies, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises and tourism-related facilities. Together they brainstormed and tailored tourism products which cater to the characteristics of visitors from different markets to widen business cooperation.

Familiarization visit was arranged for over 300 delegates since early 2023

Since the start of 2023 by far, MGTO has successively invited over 330 delegates of the travel trade, media and KOLs from the Mainland, Hong Kong, Thailand and Korea to Macao for familiarization visits. The local travel trade also invited their counterparts from Taiwan region to Macao for inspection and networking. MGTO is currently liaising with international online travel agencies on a collaborative marketing project in Southeast Asia. The Office is also planning to discuss the possibility of launching special packages in collaboration with airlines which operate flights between Southeast Asia and Macao. With Macao’s lifting of travel restrictions, MGTO is pressing ahead with an all-rounded online-offline marketing campaign in different source markets.