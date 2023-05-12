Advice for Seeking Medical Attention for Patients of COVID-19 released

MACAU, May 12 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that similar to the Mainland, the current COVID-19 landscape in Macao is dominated by Omicron XBB subvariants (including XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, XBB.1.9, etc.). The gradual decline of natural infection- and vaccine-induced immunity, coupled with the emergence of new subvariants and the increasing flow of people, has resulted in a rising activity of the coronavirus in the local community. In order to help the public in assessing their medical needs, the Health Bureau has released the “Advice for Seeking Medical Attention for Patients of COVID-19” (hereinafter “the Advice”) with reference to the experience and suggestions on COVID-19 treatment around world. The Advice supersede the “Important notes for home isolated medical observation of Covid-19 cases”.

According to the Advice, people who have COVID-19 related symptoms and are positive for COVID-19 by antigen or nucleic acid test can conduct self-assessment based on their symptoms, age, whether they are pregnant, and whether they have chronic underlying diseases. Pregnant women, individuals aged 65 or above, and individuals with chronic underlying diseases are advised to go to a health center, or a public or private hospital, for medical evaluation and necessary medication, while otherwise healthy adults, teenagers and children can take symptomatic drugs by themselves, or visit any medical institution as appropriate.

The Advice also list a range of warning symptoms of severe illness that require emergency medical attention. Infected persons and their families must watch for those symptoms and consult a doctor immediately if they appear.