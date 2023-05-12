Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,957 in the last 365 days.

Advice for Seeking Medical Attention for Patients of COVID-19 released

MACAU, May 12 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that similar to the Mainland, the current COVID-19 landscape in Macao is dominated by Omicron XBB subvariants (including XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, XBB.1.9, etc.). The gradual decline of natural infection- and vaccine-induced immunity, coupled with the emergence of new subvariants and the increasing flow of people, has resulted in a rising activity of the coronavirus in the local community. In order to help the public in assessing their medical needs, the Health Bureau has released the “Advice for Seeking Medical Attention for Patients of COVID-19” (hereinafter “the Advice”) with reference to the experience and suggestions on COVID-19 treatment around world. The Advice supersede the “Important notes for home isolated medical observation of Covid-19 cases”.

According to the Advice, people who have COVID-19 related symptoms and are positive for COVID-19 by antigen or nucleic acid test can conduct self-assessment based on their symptoms, age, whether they are pregnant, and whether they have chronic underlying diseases. Pregnant women, individuals aged 65 or above, and individuals with chronic underlying diseases are advised to go to a health center, or a public or private hospital, for medical evaluation and necessary medication, while otherwise healthy adults, teenagers and children can take symptomatic drugs by themselves, or visit any medical institution as appropriate.

The Advice also list a range of warning symptoms of severe illness that require emergency medical attention. Infected persons and their families must watch for those symptoms and consult a doctor immediately if they appear.

You just read:

Advice for Seeking Medical Attention for Patients of COVID-19 released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more