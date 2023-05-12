Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Forecast 2032 – Size, Drivers, Trends Analysis, And Major Companies

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pharmaceutical contract packaging market forecast, the pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is expected to grow to $40.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The growth in the pharmaceutical contract packaging market is due to growth in the number of elderly populations. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major pharmaceutical contract packaging companies include Nipro Corporation, Daito Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer CenterOne, Catalent Inc., WestRock Company.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Segments

• By Product: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, and Tertiary Packaging

• By Material: Paper and Paperboard, Plastics and Polymers, Aluminum Foil, Glass, Other Materials

• By Industry: Small Molecules, Biopharmaceuticals, Vaccines

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging is the most cost-effective way to present, protect, identify, provide information, make it convenient, ensure compliance, maintain the integrity of the product, and keep it stable. Packaging is very useful for identifying products and protecting those products from contamination.

