Atherectomy Devices Market 2021 : Surpass $2111.97 million by 2031 | 10.5% CAGR

Atherectomy Devices Market

The global atherectomy devices market was valued at $787.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $2111.97 million by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global atherectomy devices industry generated $0.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The Atherectomy Devices Market refers to the global market for medical devices used in atherectomy procedures. Atherectomy is a minimally invasive procedure used to remove plaque buildup from arteries, primarily in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD).

During an atherectomy procedure, a special device is used to cut, shave, or vaporize the plaque in the arteries, restoring blood flow and improving circulation. These devices are typically used when plaque buildup cannot be effectively treated with traditional methods such as medication or angioplasty.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The growth in geriatric population and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease drive the growth of the global atherectomy devices market. However, limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals restricts the market growth. Moreover, use of atherectomy devices in minimally invasive procedures presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global atherectomy devices market, owing to a reduction in the number of elective procedures being performed during the lockdown.

Hospitals and healthcare providers had to focus on treating COVID-19 patients, which led to a reduction in the number of non-emergency procedures being performed. This had resulted in a decline in the demand for atherectomy devices during the pandemic.

The rotational atherectomy devices segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The rotational atherectomy devices segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global atherectomy devices market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its high efficiency in removing plaque from the arterial walls due to its rotating burr. However, the directional atherectomy devices segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to advancements in directional atherectomy devices.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global atherectomy devices market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the preference for a large number of patients. However, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the affordable price at ambulatory surgery centers.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global atherectomy devices market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to an increase in adoption of atherectomy devices by patients, rise in awareness about the peripheral artery disease, and surge in healthcare infrastructure. Upsurge in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to factors such as increase in per capita spending, growth in medical tourism, and rise in disposable incomes.

𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Medtronic plc,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company,

AngioDynamics Inc.,

Rex medical,

Nipro Corporation,

Invamed medical,

Avinger Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global atherectomy devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

