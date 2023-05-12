[Latest] Global Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.8 Billion by 2030 at a 5.2% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

The increasing demand in the agricultural, construction, and industrial sectors is driving the hydraulic rubber hose industry. The increased demand for food consumption has compelled the agriculture industry to increase its crop yields, thus increasing the demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the market.

NEW YORK, United States, May 12, 2023 -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market By Type (Standard Hydraulic Rubber Hose, Mining Hose, Steam Hose, Air Hose, Spiral Hose, And Others), By Pressure (High Pressure, Medium Pressure, And Low Pressure), By Application (Agriculture Machinery, Lubrication Lines, Construction Machinery, Industrial And & Material Handling Equipment, Power And & Telephony Mobile Equipment, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market size & share was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.8 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.2% between 2023 and 2030.





The report analyzes the global hydraulic rubber hose market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the hydraulic rubber hose industry.

What is Hydraulic Rubber Hose? How big is the Hydraulic Rubber Hose Industry?

Report Overview:

Hydraulic rubber hoses play a crucial role in hydraulic systems that transport fluids at high pressure. Typically, it is reinforced with textile or braided or spirally wound wire. It is made of thermoplastic or synthetic rubber. Hydraulic rubber hoses are generally utilized in different ventures, for example, auto, development, and assembling.

Hydraulic rubber hoses' durability and adaptability are two major benefits. Because of this, it can function in harsh environments and withstand extreme temperatures and pressures. In addition, it has excellent resistance to chemical degradation, wear, and corrosion, ensuring long-term performance. In addition, hydraulic rubber hoses are made to comply with stringent safety standards and regulatory requirements, ensuring their dependability and safety in crucial applications. Hydraulic rubber hoses are now lighter, more eco-friendly, and more efficient as a result of ongoing advancements in materials and manufacturing processes. This has also reduced the environmental impact of hydraulic systems.

Global Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market Dynamics:

The global hydraulic rubber hose market is driven by expanding interest in water-powered frameworks in different enterprises like horticulture, development, and auto. Demand for high-performance hydraulic rubber hoses is also being driven by the growing demand for reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. In addition, the market is anticipated to expand due to rising awareness of the importance of safety and dependability in critical applications. The development of cutting-edge materials and manufacturing procedures to enhance the performance and durability of rubber hydraulic hoses presents opportunities in the industry.

The rise of new applications and advancements, for example, electric and crossover vehicles ought to likewise give learning experiences. However, the hydraulic rubber hose industry is challenged by rising raw material costs and rising competition from thermoplastics and other alternative materials. Manufacturers also face difficulties due to the lack of standardization in the hydraulic hose market across various regions. In addition, manufacturers' efforts to create eco-friendly alternatives to conventional rubber hydraulic hoses are expected to continue impacting the market as environmental sustainability issues continue to grow in importance.

Report Scope:

Market Size in 2022: USD 1.2 Billion
Market Forecast in 2030: USD 1.8 Billion
Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.2%
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Years: 2023-2030
Key Companies Covered: Polyhose, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., Tubes International Sp. z o.o., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Titeflex, Bridgestone Engineered Products of Asia Sdn Bhd., Gates Corporation, Hydravia, Zycon Global Services, LLC, Eaton, Flexitallic, Singer Industrial, LUCOHOSE CO., LTD, Exitflex, Agya Engineering Co., Propulse, Rubber & Gasket Company of America, HIC International Co Inc, Avonhose, ContiTech AG, Vardhman Hoses Pvt. Ltd. among others.
Segments Covered: By Type, By Pressure, By Application, and By Region
Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa



Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hydraulic rubber hose market is bifurcated based on type, pressure, application, and region.

Based on type, the global hydraulic rubber hose market is segmented based on standard hydraulic rubber hose, mining hose, steam hose, air hose, spiral hose, and others.

Based on pressure, the global hydraulic rubber hose market is bifurcated based on into high-pressure, medium-pressure, and low-pressure segments. The medium-pressure segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for medium-pressure hydraulic rubber hoses for hydraulic systems in the manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. Medium pressure hydraulic rubber hoses are suitable for construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and machine tools because they are designed to handle pressures between 3000 and 6000 psi. Additionally, the rising spotlight on security and dependability in basic applications is supposed to additional drive interest in medium-strain hydraulic rubber hoses.

Based on application, the global hydraulic rubber hose industry is segmented into agriculture machinery, lubrication lines, construction machinery, industrial and & material handling equipment, power and & telephony mobile equipment, and others. The construction machinery segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow remarkably during the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for construction equipment in developing nations, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is to blame for this expansion.

The global Hydraulic Rubber Hose market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Standard Hydraulic Rubber Hose

Mining Hose

Steam Hose

Air Hose

Spiral Hose

Others

By Pressure

High Pressure

Medium Pressure

Low Pressure

By Application

Agriculture Machinery

Lubrication Lines

Construction Machinery

Industrial and Material Handling Equipment

Power and Telephony Mobile Equipment

Others

Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market By Type, By Pressure, By Application, And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hydraulic Rubber Hose market include -

Polyhose

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO. LTD.

Tubes International Sp. z o.o.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Titeflex, Bridgestone Engineered Products of Asia Sdn Bhd.

Gates Corporation

Hydravia

Zycon Global Services LLC

Eaton

Flexitallic

Singer Industrial

LUCOHOSE CO. LTD

Exitflex

Agya Engineering Co.

Propulse

Rubber & Gasket Company of America

HIC International Co Inc

Avonhose

ContiTech AG and Vardhman Hoses Pvt. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hydraulic Rubber Hose market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Hydraulic Rubber Hose market size was valued at around US$ 1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2030.

Based on the pressure, the medium pressure segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hydraulic Rubber Hose industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hydraulic Rubber Hose Industry?

What segments does the Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Pressure, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region of the global hydraulic rubber hose market held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The hydraulic rubber hose market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The rising demand for hydraulic systems in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, construction, and the automotive industry, particularly in developing nations like India, China, and Indonesia, is to blame for this expansion.

The hydraulic rubber hose market's expansion is also anticipated to be fueled by the region's growing adoption of advanced hydraulic systems and rising infrastructure development investments. Besides, the accessibility of minimal expense work and unrefined substances in the Asia Pacific district makes it a positive area for the development of water-powered elastic hoses. The demand for high-performance hydraulic rubber hoses in the region is also anticipated to be driven by the growing trend toward equipment and vehicles becoming electrified.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Gates Corporation announced the launch of its new hydraulic hose, the MegaSys MXG 4K. The hose is designed to provide improved performance in high-pressure hydraulic systems while reducing weight and increasing flexibility. The MegaSys MXG 4K uses Gates' patented wire-braid technology and is suitable for various applications, including construction machinery and agricultural equipment.

In September 2020, Eaton Corporation announced the launch of its new high-pressure hydraulic hose, the EC850. The hose is designed to operate in extreme environments, with a temperature range of -40°C to +121°C. The EC850 is also suitable for high-pressure applications in the construction, mining, and oil and gas industries.

In June 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation announced the launch of its new hydraulic hose, the 187 Hose. The hose is designed to provide improved performance in high-pressure hydraulic systems while being more compact and lightweight. The 187 Hose uses Parker's patented wire-braid technology and is suitable for various applications, including construction machinery and material handling equipment.

