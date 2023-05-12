Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Sales FDA Approval Clinical Trials Insight

Bispecific Antibodies SalesTo Surpass USD 30 Billion By 2028 Says Kuick Research

Global Market Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight (2018 till Q1’2023)

Global Market Forecast Till 2028

Global & Regional Sales Insights By Drugs (2018 till Q1’2023)

Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 9

Insight On Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: > 700 Bispecific Antibodies

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Fast Track Approval, Orphan Designation & Priority Status Insights

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing & Dosage Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Top 50 Companies Developing Bispecific Antibodies





For several years, the market of biologics have been dominated by monoclonal antibodies, however, with the advancement in science and technology, the onset of bispecific antibodies have transformed the treatment landscape for several diseases including cancer. These artificially engineered antibodies have the ability to simultaneously engage two different antigens resulting in advance anti-tumor response. Nowadays, an increasing number of bispecific antibodies have entered clinical trials and there with currently more than 700 bispecific candidates being tested.

Since the development of bispecific antibodies, the field has continuously evolved with several different formats (like bispecific T cell engagers) developed all over the world. Today, there are numerous bispecific antibody candidates in various stages of clinical development, targeting a wide range of diseases including infectious diseases and cancers. The success of several bispecific antibodies in clinical trials has generated significant interest in the field.

For instance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ REGN5459, a B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 targeting bispecific antibody has presented with positive results from its phase I/II clinical trials in patients with multiple myeloma. The supporting results from this phase I/II clinical trial further pushed Regeneron to initiate the subsequent phase III clinical trial. The company now plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US FDA by the second half of 2023 for its multiple myeloma indication.

The increasing number of bispecific antibodies in clinical trials signifies the growing need of this novel therapy. It is a fact that innovation is the key to the advancement in cancer treatment. The emergence of bispecific antibodies has been the result of growing understanding of the biology of cancer and the immune system which has also resulted in the identification of new targets. Bispecific antibodies are uniquely positioned to target these new and emerging targets, which has been an important factor for the success of bispecific antibodies.

With multiple pharmaceutical companies actively developing a robust cilia pipeline of novel bispecific candidates, the future of this new class of therapeutics looks promising and can be expected to significantly grow in the next years. This growth is driven by several factors including the increasing prevalence of cancer, growing demand for personalized approaches and the rising investment in research and development.

With several multinational pharmaceutical companies entering the market of bispecific antibodies, there also grows the competitiveness among companies to maintain an advancing edge among each other. Many of these companies are investing in the development of novel bispecific antibody formats which are expected to offer enhanced efficacy, stability and specificity. This investment in research and development is expected to drive innovation in the field of bispecific antibodies and bring new, novel therapies to the market.

Lately, Merus, a clinical stage company focusing on cancer therapies has been gaining attention due to it possibly becoming a potential leader in the research and development of bispecific antibodies. The innovative approach taken up by the company towards bispecific antibodies have been the reason for several investors seeking interest in Merus’ bispecific pipeline.

Moreover, Abpro, a US based Biotechnology Company and Celltrion, a South Korean global pharmaceutical company have come forward to join hands with a strategic partnership for worldwide development and commercialization of bispecific antibodies. Abpro’s lead bispecific candidate for breast cancer, gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer will be developed by Celltrio while the global commercialization will be done by Abpro. This strategic partnership looks highly promising and could possibly result in the development of a potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody product.

Our report provides comprehensive insights on the ongoing research and development in bispecific antibody market along with the major companies competing in the market. Moreover, it provides information about reimbursement policies respective to differnet bispecific antibodies and also presents information about bispecific antibodies currently in clinical pipeline. Additionally, this report also aims to provide a detailed overview about the mechanism of action of several approved bispecific antibodies in market, as well as highlights their patent, dosage and pricing in in major markets like that of the US.

