Leptin Based Therapeutics Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 6.35% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study conducted by Growth Plus Reports, the leptin based therapeutics market will register a revenue CAGR of 6.35% from 2023 to 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
- The increasing prevalence of obesity will drive market revenue growth.
- Increasing awareness of the effectiveness of leptin-based therapy will support market revenue growth.
- North America dominates the global leptin based therapeutics market.
Leptin Based Therapeutics Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|CAGR
|6.35%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Product, Technology, Services ,Distribution Channel and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
The rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic diseases will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of leptin-based therapy for obesity and associated diseases is expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, the development of new technologies that allow for more effective administration of leptin-based medicines is expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global leptin based therapeutics market from four perspectives: Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
- Based on the application, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into obesity, diabetes, and others.
- Based on the type, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into recombinant leptin, leptin receptor agonists, and leptin antagonists.
- Based on the distribution channel, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
Application Segmentation
Based on the application, the leptin based therapeutics market is divided into three categories: obesity, diabetes, and others. Because of its increased prevalence due to urbanization, a sedentary lifestyle, and other factors, the obesity segment dominates the market.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the leptin based therapeutics market with the largest revenue share because of the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic diseases, the presence of several prominent players, pharmaceutical corporations, and research institutes, and substantial R&D investments.
Competitive Landscape
The top companies in the global leptin based therapeutics market are:
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Zealand Pharm
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Pfizer Inc.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Amylin Pharmaceuticals
- Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.
- LG Life Sciences
The leptin-based therapeutics market is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved. Key players emphasize R&D to increase their product portfolio.
Recent Developments:
- Amryt, announced in January 2021 that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has approved Myalepta (metreleptin) for reimbursement as a replacement therapy in England and Wales.
Table of Content
-
INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
-
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
-
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- Regulatory Landscape
- Reimbursements
-
MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
-
GLOBAL LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Others
-
GLOBAL LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE
- Recombinant Leptin
- Leptin Receptor Agonists
- Leptin Antagonists
-
GLOBAL LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET TOC
