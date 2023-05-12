Global Gene Expression Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Gene Expression Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gene Expression Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gene expression market forecast, the gene expression market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global gene expression industry is due to the increased focus on precision medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest gene expression market share. Major gene expression companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen NV, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., GE HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited.

Gene Expression Market Segments

● By Product: Kits And Reagents, DNA Chip Or Microarray, Other Products

● By Process: Sample Collection, Purification, cDNA Synthesis And Conversion, PCR Analysis, Data Analysis And Interpretation

● By Technique: RNA Exp, Promoter Analysis, Protein Exp. And Posttranslational Modification Analysis

● By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Biotechnology And Microbiology, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gene expression refers to the process by which the information encoded from a gene is used in the production of a functional product, like a protein. They are used for directing the assembly of a protein molecule and proteins dictate the cell function.

