Animal Feed Additives Market | Top Manufacturers Analysis, Emerging Trend and Growth Forecast

Animal Feed Additives Market was valued at $19,642 million in 2017 & is projected to reach $31,387 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for meat and meat products results in livestock production on an industrial scale. Mergers and acquisitions adopted by companies such as BASF SE and ADM lead to expansion of the livestock industry. Policies related to the development of livestock have favored industrialization of the animal industry. According to a study conducted by the World Bank, the demand for industrialized meat production is expected to rise six times faster than the traditional meat production methods. Industrialization of meat production has promoted the concept of landless meat production facilities. Thus, there is a rise in the meat production in developed countries owing to optimum usage of land and allied resources.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global animal feed additives market include Cargill, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Indus tries AG, Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company,Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Addcon Group, Aliphos Belgium S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

The amino acids segment to lead the trail by 2025-

Based on additive type, the amino acids segment contributed to one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to rule the roost throughout the estimated period. The feed acidifiers segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout 2018–2025.

The amino acids segment accounted for the 23.4% share, in terms of volume, in 2017. Amino acids can be provided via feedstuffs such as soybean meal, cereals, and others. The ongoing R&D activities to determine the exact requirement of each essential amino acid for animals contributes toward the global animal feed additives market growth. These requirements depend on livestock species, their life stage, and health status. For instance, the amino acid requirement for piglets will be different from that of the growing pig. Therefore, feed additive manufacturers are focused on formulating the best available diets to ensure optimal performance with the lowest environmental impact.

The poultry segment to dominate during the study period-

Based on livestock, the poultry segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is predicted to maintain its dominance during 2018–2025. At the same time, the aquatic animals would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2025.

Asia-Pacific to remain lucrative in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2017, generating more than one-third of the total market. The same province would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the estimated period.

