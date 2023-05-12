“Five Continents Food Festival” 2023 Brings A Global Feast Of Cuisine And Culture To Ho Chi Minh City
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 11, “Five Continents Food Festival” 2023 opened at Phu Tho Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, expecting to attract more than 20,000 visitors from all over Vietnam and many countries. It is a can’t-miss opportunity to enjoy the best specialties from Vietnam, Morocco, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, India, the USA, France, and Germany. The 4 – day festival would be packed with exciting activities for families and friends, such as cooking with celebrity chefs, a journey to discover dishes from five continents, or being wowed by bartender performances and live music from Vietnamese’s favorite artists and bands.
Visitors would have the chance to meet renowned domestic and international chefs on the stage, including Chef Peter Cuong Franklin - Founder of Anan Saigon, Chef Le Xuan Tam - President of World Association of Master Chefs - Vietnam Chapter (WAMCVN), Chef David Long - Vice President of WAMCVN, Chef Tran Le Thanh Thien- Vice President of WAMCVN, Chef Sakal Phoeung - President of Vietnam Escoffier Association, Chef Harry Ang - Founder of Lion City Group, Chef Nguyen Thanh Tam – Executive chef of Red Chili Restaurant, and Chef Vinit – Executive chef of Indian Vegetarian Restaurant.
“We hope to create an outstanding cultural experience and connect everyone through the language of cuisine at a high standard. Hopefully, the festival would inspire and impress everyone with the chefs’ contribution and creativity,” – Chef Peter Cuong Franklin shared at the opening ceremony.
The festival also opens up opportunities for domestic and foreign business owners. Businesses can connect with new partners and promote products and services imbued with national identity to other countries.
The event is organized by YAH SOLUTION Co., Ltd in cooperation with Brands Viet Media Development Co., Ltd and Vietnam and International Business Connection Club (VIENC) and supported by the Trade and Industry Information Center (VITIC) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
For more details, contact YAH Solution Company Limited at +84 28 35500997.
Some photos at "Five Continents Food Festival 2023"