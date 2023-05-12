Wireless Connectivity Market Size, Share Analysis And Industry Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Wireless Connectivity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Connectivity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wireless connectivity market size is predicted to reach $200.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12%.
The growth in the market is due to growing internet penetration rates. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wireless connectivity market share. Major players in the wireless connectivity market include Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., STMicroelectronics.
Wireless Connectivity Market Segments
• By Type: LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network), Cellular M2M (Machine-to-machine), WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network), Satellite (GNSS) Global Navigation Satellite System, WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network)
• By Deployment: Control Devices, Gateways, Cloud
• By Technology: Bluetooth, WI-FI, Ultra-Wideband, NFC, Cellular, Zigbee
• By End Use: Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Automotive and Transportation, Other End Uses
• By Geography: The global wireless connectivity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Wireless networks are computer networks that are not connected by any form of cable. A wireless connectivity network enables devices to stay connected to the network while roaming freely without being linked to any wires.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Wireless Connectivity Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Wireless Communication Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
