Derby Barracks - DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5002222

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/11/2023 2220 hours

STREET: VT Route 58

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Nadeau Lane

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Lacoss

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, passenger and driver side

INJURIES: Moderate, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over on VT Route 58 (Willoughby Avenue) near Nadeau Lane in Barton. Investigation revealed that Mark Lacoss, age 50 of Westmore, drove his 2020 Subaru Outback off the roadway causing it to roll over onto its side. The vehicle suffered major damage to the passenger and driver sides and the front end.

Lacoss was transported by Orleans Ambulance to North Country Hospital for moderate injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Upon further investigation Lacoss was processed at the Hospital and cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to a charge of DUI and issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to maintain his lane of travel.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038 Driving Roadways Laned for Traffic

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 10AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov