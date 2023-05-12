Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,981 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks - DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A5002222                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/11/2023 2220 hours

STREET: VT Route 58

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Nadeau Lane

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Lacoss

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, passenger and driver side

INJURIES: Moderate, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over on VT Route 58 (Willoughby Avenue) near Nadeau Lane in Barton. Investigation revealed that Mark Lacoss, age 50 of Westmore, drove his 2020 Subaru Outback off the roadway causing it to roll over onto its side. The vehicle suffered major damage to the passenger and driver sides and the front end.

Lacoss was transported by Orleans Ambulance to North Country Hospital for moderate injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Upon further investigation Lacoss was processed at the Hospital and cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to a charge of DUI and issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to maintain his lane of travel.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038 Driving Roadways Laned for Traffic

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 10AM

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks - DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more