Derby Barracks - DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5002222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/11/2023 2220 hours
STREET: VT Route 58
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Nadeau Lane
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mark Lacoss
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, passenger and driver side
INJURIES: Moderate, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over on VT Route 58 (Willoughby Avenue) near Nadeau Lane in Barton. Investigation revealed that Mark Lacoss, age 50 of Westmore, drove his 2020 Subaru Outback off the roadway causing it to roll over onto its side. The vehicle suffered major damage to the passenger and driver sides and the front end.
Lacoss was transported by Orleans Ambulance to North Country Hospital for moderate injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Upon further investigation Lacoss was processed at the Hospital and cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to a charge of DUI and issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to maintain his lane of travel.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038 Driving Roadways Laned for Traffic
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 10AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881