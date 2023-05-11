Submit Release
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand accredited in Turkmenistan

11/05/2023

On May 10, 2023, on the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand Apirat Sugondhabhirom.

On behalf of the head of state, the speaker of the national parliament congratulated the guest on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him great success in the noble cause of strengthening the ties of friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

Thanking for the warm welcome, the diplomat conveyed to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the best wishes from the leadership of Thailand and assured that he would make every effort to further deepen and expand interstate relations traditionally built from the positions of equality, trust and mutual respect.

As the plenipotentiary representative of the friendly country noted, the Kingdom of Thailand highly appreciates and fully supports the active peace-loving policy pursued by the head of Turkmenistan, important international initiatives aimed at strengthening the foundations of stability and sustainable development in every possible way, and solving global issues of our time.

During the meeting, the Ambassador got acquainted with the key vectors of the foreign and domestic policy of our country, the implementation of large-scale socio-economic programs and projects aimed at the well-being of the people and the development of constructive international cooperation.

A separate topic of the meeting was the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations and the exchange of accumulated legislative experience in the context of the prospects for Turkmen-Thai cooperation, developed both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of the United Nations and other authoritative international structures.

