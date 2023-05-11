Negotiations were held between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

11/05/2023

On May 10, 2023, within the framework of the two-day state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan, the Turkmen-Tajik summit talks were held, which began in the one-on-one format.

As the Head of Turkmenistan noted during the talks, it is deeply symbolic that the current state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan takes place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. All these years, the two states have been consistently building and strengthening the foundations of a partnership that is dynamically developing in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian and other fields. As a result of joint efforts, significant success has been achieved, which is manifested in close cooperation in the international arena, where Turkmenistan and Tajikistan provide mutual support to each other.

During the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, concretized its key areas in the context of modern realities. The desire of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan to further deepen and diversify the mutually beneficial partnership was confirmed, taking into account the existing solid potential and prospects, the priorities of the socio-economic development of the two countries.

The parties exchanged views on a number of topical issues of the regional and global agenda of mutual interest.

During the talks in an expanded format with the participation of members of the official delegations of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan, the implementation of the previously reached agreements was discussed, prospects for bringing the Turkmen-Tajik cooperation to a new level in accordance with the existing potential were considered and outlined.

Then, the Heads of the two states, via direct video link, took part in the solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the secondary school named after Mahtumkuli in the “Ergesh Sultanov” daihan association of the Dusti district of the Hatlon region of the Republic of Tajikistan.

As is known, on December 9, 2022, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Decree on the construction of a complex of buildings of this new educational institution, designed for 540 places.

After the completion of the celebration, the ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held at the “Kasri Millat” Palace.

An important event during the state visit was the signing by the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan of the Declaration on deepening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

This important document confirmed the invariable intention of the two states to continue to actively develop multi-vector cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format, constructive interaction within the framework of international organizations. It is emphasized that the further development and deepening of the Turkmen-Tajik dialogue meets the fundamental interests of both countries, will contribute to their prosperity, as well as strengthening peace and stability in the region. Thus, the Declaration confirms the firm determination of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan to bring interstate relations to a qualitatively new level, to fill them with practical content for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples.

During the visit, a solid package of more than 20 contractual and legal documents on a wide range of interaction was also signed.

At the end of the document signing ceremony, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon addressed the media representatives.

In the evening, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan visited the Nowruz Palace located in the center of Dushanbe. In honor of the President of Turkmenistan, the Head of Tajikistan gave an official dinner.

The state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Tajikistan continues.