Meetings of the President of Turkmenistan with the Chairmen of the Majlisi Namoyandagon and the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan

11/05/2023

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda as part of his state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the importance of the bilateral talks held today at the highest level, which opened a new important milestone in the history of the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue, which also received new incentives through parliaments, was emphasized. In this regard, it was noted that President Emomali Rahmon and Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, thanks to whose efforts the traditional partnership acquired a strategic character, laid a solid foundation for fruitful relations between our fraternal countries.

The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov also expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon for his personal contribution to strengthening the Turkmen-Tajik friendship and cooperation. As the head of Turkmenistan noted, this meeting provides a good opportunity to exchange views on the state of bilateral partnership and prospects for its further development, in particular, in such an important segment as inter-parliamentary cooperation.

At the same time, it was emphasized that a key factor in the progressive dynamics of interstate relations is an open, constructive and trusting political dialogue at the highest level. The development of cooperation between the legislative structures of the two countries is designed to strengthen the mechanisms of Turkmen-Tajik interaction, give them a new quality and help increase their efficiency. In this context, Turkmenistan stands for the activation and systematic expansion of inter-parliamentary relations.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that in the near future the deputies of the Turkmen Parliament, based on their experience, plan to create structures responsible for international and inter-parliamentary relations. In this context, the hope was expressed that one of the first decisions in this direction would be the formation of the parliamentary Friendship Group "Turkmenistan-Tajikistan". Undoubtedly, the creation of such a structure will contribute to the further development of fruitful contacts between the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the international component of cooperation through the Parliaments of both countries. In this regard, the perspectives of the effective use by the Turkmen and Tajik parliamentarians of the platforms of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Inter-Parliamentary Assemblies of the OSCE and the CIS, other international and regional structures to promote the constructive initiatives of the two states in various fields were noted.

We also welcome the creation of new multilateral formats of interaction in which deputies could join forces in order to ensure the interests of their countries. One of them was the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the States of Central Asia and the Russian Federation, which was first held in May last year in Ashgabat on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It was noted that such formats of joint activities would enrich the experience of Turkmen and Tajik legislators, provide them with additional opportunities to implement innovative ideas in improving legislative and law enforcement practice.

On the same day, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Rustami Emomali.

The speaker of the upper chamber of the Majlisi Oli stressed that Tajikistan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with our country, which has reached qualitatively new levels in recent years. Confidence was expressed that the state visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, which is taking place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, will further enhance the traditionally friendly interaction, including giving new impetus to contacts at the inter-parliamentary level.

The head of Turkmenistan noted that today there is a good opportunity to exchange views on the development of bilateral relations, outline promising areas of partnership in the international arena, and touch upon the topic of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed to the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli Rustami Emomali cordial greetings and good wishes from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

As noted, Turkmenistan considers the current state visit as a clear evidence of the desire of the parties to further strengthen friendly, fraternal and good neighborly relations. In recent years, the interstate dialogue has been intensively developing, covering almost all the most important areas of cooperation.

The priority vector of the Turkmen-Tajik dialogue in foreign policy was the strengthening of partnership and coordination of approaches to regional cooperation. In this context, the relevance and importance of the format of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was noted.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the issues of interaction between the legislative bodies of the two countries, which is an integral part in the development of comprehensive Turkmen-Tajik cooperation. As emphasized, a lot has been done in this area through joint efforts in recent years. A stable inter-parliamentary dialogue has been established, mechanisms for professional communication have been launched, and delegations are exchanged on a regular basis. The Parliamentary Friendship Groups, whose activity is an effective instrument of mutual understanding between the fraternal peoples, are called upon to play an important role in this.

It was noted that inter-parliamentary Turkmen-Tajik relations make a significant contribution to ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia. The participation of our parliamentarians in the work of various regional forums is aimed at creating favorable legal prerequisites and conditions for successful political, economic and humanitarian cooperation. Their work also enriches the traditional diplomatic mechanisms of interaction.

The role of parliamentarians is objectively increasing in strengthening internal political stability, developing and strengthening democratic institutions, maintaining social harmony and social justice.

It was also emphasized that in the light of modern realities and challenges, parliamentary diplomacy is highly in demand as an important factor in establishing an equal, respectful and trusting dialogue between states and peoples.

The readiness of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan was confirmed to strengthen parliamentary cooperation in every possible way, to support and encourage constructive ideas and initiatives in this area, which is an essential part of the interstate partnership strategy and meets the long-term interests of the two fraternal peoples.