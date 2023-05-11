Submit Release
Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

11/05/2023

According to the Order of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a humanitarian caravan with a cargo of medicines and medical supplies, food and textile products weighing about 125 tons free of charge left Turkmenistan on May 11, 2023 for Afghanistan.

Also, by the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, as part of this humanitarian action, a group of medical workers of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan is sent to provide medical and advisory assistance in the maternity hospital built by Turkmenistan in 2016 as a humanitarian aid in the village of Turgundi in Herat province from May 15 this year.

This comprehensive humanitarian action, based on the primordially humanistic traditions and principles of the Turkmen people, is a continuation of the consistent activities of the Turkmen state to support Afghanistan for many years, and also serves to further develop traditionally friendly, fraternal and good neighborly relations between the Turkmen and Afghan peoples.

