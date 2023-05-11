Issues of partnership with USAID discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Today, on May 11, 2023, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Änjali Kaur, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the state and prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and USAID in promoting both regional and national projects were discussed. In this context, V.Hajiyev noted that the asset of the long-term cooperation of Turkmenistan with the Agency has a number of joint projects in the area of trade and economic development, education, healthcare, public administration, the legislative and legal sphere, the social sector, the agro-industrial complex, etc.

The diplomats also updated the issues currently on the bilateral agenda. The tasks facing the Working Group established by Turkmenistan jointly with USAID on the assessment and reduction of methane emissions were discussed. A thorough exchange of views took place on issues of advisory and technical support through USAID related to Turkmenistan's accession to the WTO.

A common opinion was also expressed regarding the priority in the interaction agenda of such areas as digitalization and the development of low-carbon energy.