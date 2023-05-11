Press release on the round table on «green» economy and digital transformation

11/05/2023

286

Today, on May 11, 2023, a round table was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan dedicated to the promotion of the "green" economy and digital transformation in Turkmenistan for sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, as well as specialized UN agencies, during which the results of the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the work of the 70th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) and the Ministerial Meeting of the UN Special Program were discussed for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), held in Geneva on 17-19 April this year.

Noting the relevance of the issues discussed during the above events, the round table participants exchanged views on topical issues of digital and green transformation for sustainable development. It was noted that modern technologies open up new opportunities for economic development, public service management, and have great potential for improving the management of natural resources.

In her speech, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova noted that the development of a "green" economy, the use of new environmentally friendly technologies and the development of innovative solutions in the environmental field is a priority of the state policy of Turkmenistan. Among these priorities, particular importance is attached to the implementation of national programs and international obligations of the country to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, in its climate component.

In this context, it is emphasized that in order to address today's challenges on the path to achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda, including the transition to sustainable energy and the introduction of low-carbon solutions, as well as to combat climate change, biodiversity loss and reduce pressure on the environment, a «green» transformation.

As noted during the meeting, within the framework of participation in the EEC session, the delegation of Turkmenistan noted the country's large-scale and consistent activities in these areas, and also expressed Turkmenistan's readiness to expand international partnership in the field of digitalization and green technologies. The participants were informed about the specific practical steps taken by Turkmenistan in the field of reducing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, in particular methane, as well as the prospects for cooperation with the international community in promoting hydrogen energy.

During the speeches, it was noted that the smart city of Arkadag could become a successful example of digital transformation and the use of «green» technologies. The city has implemented the concept of "smart city" and the approach to ensure zero harm to the environment at all stages - from the stage of production of building materials to the stage of operation of facilities.

The participants of the round table expressed a common opinion that Turkmenistan is ready for the most active, constructive and active participation in multilateral cooperation on all topical issues on the global agenda, primarily in promoting effective digital and «green» solutions.