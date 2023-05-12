Urinalysis Market Size Expected To Reach $4.51 Billion By 2027

Urinalysis Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Urinalysis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s urinalysis market growth and forecast, the urinalysis market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.51 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the urinalysis industry is due to the rising geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest urinalysis market share. Major players in the urinalysis industry include Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation.

Urinalysis Market Segments

● By Test Type: Pregnancy and Fertility Tests, Biochemical Urinalysis, Sediment Urinalysis

● By Product: Consumables, Instruments

● By Application: Urinary tract infections (UTI's), Kidney Disease, Liver Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension, Other Applications

● By End Users: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories and Institutes

● By Geography: The global urinalysis industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A urinalysis, commonly referred to as a urine test, examines urine's visual, chemical, and microscopic components. It involves examining urine's appearance, concentration, and content. It includes a variety of tests that detect and measure various compounds that pass-through urine using a single sample of urine. The urinalysis is used to identify and manage a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, kidney disease, and urogenital infections.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Urinalysis Market Trends

4. Urinalysis Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Urinalysis Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

