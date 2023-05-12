The state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan has ended

On May 11, 2023, the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan ended.

On the second day of the visit, the Head of Turkmenistan met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda at the Government Residence.

The head of the government of Tajikistan, noting the traditionally friendly, good-neighborly nature of interstate relations, expressed confidence that the high-level talks held the day before and the agreements reached as a result of them would further expand cooperation that meets the interests of the two countries.

The head of Turkmenistan stressed that today's meeting would become an important component of a constructive and friendly political interstate dialogue.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan singled out the transport sector as an important area of interstate dialogue. As is known, Turkmenistan actively supports the development of regional and international cooperation in this area.

The President of Turkmenistan stated the expediency of creating new transport and transit corridors passing through the territories of the two states, connecting the vast regions of Central and South Asia, the Near and Middle East.

In this context, the subject of detailed discussion was the prospects for the formation of a transport route in the direction of Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey, as well as the possibility of organizing multimodal cargo transportation between China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan with access to the seaports of the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea.

Among the important components of economic cooperation is the development of bilateral trade relations, the expansion of the range of mutually supplied goods, and the increase in the volume of export-import operations. In order to coordinate this work, the President of Turkmenistan proposed to begin the practical implementation of the project of creating trading houses in the capitals of both states as soon as possible.

Agriculture and the agro-industrial complex, including the organization of mutual deliveries of agricultural products, are identified as promising areas for joint efforts. Noting that both sides have rich experience in these segments of the economy, the President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan spoke in favor of the preparation by the relevant public and private structures of the two countries of a special program of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

It was especially emphasized that Turkmenistan is interested in the supply of products of the Tajik metallurgical complex, in particular, aluminum.

Having noted with satisfaction the high efficiency of the current state visit of the Turkmen delegation to the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of State noted that both sides have to do a lot of work to implement the provisions of the bilateral documents signed following the negotiations.

The President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of the Republic expressed their firm confidence in the successful continuation of the age-old traditions of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two fraternal peoples.

On the same day, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met at the «Takob» countryside residence, located in a picturesque mountainous area near Dushanbe.

During the conversation, the heads of the two states noted the need to preserve the national heritage, study and protect the historical and cultural monuments of both countries. As emphasized, having unique tourist routes that cover the objects of the Great Silk Road, Central Asia has a huge potential for the development of this industry.