Data Warehousing Market Valuation Worth USD 51.18 Billion by 2028, At a 10.7% CAGR | In-depth Industry Insights

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global data warehousing industry.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics, rapid adoption of virtual data warehousing, and need for low-latency, real-time view and analytics on operational data fuel the growth of the global data warehousing market. Surge in application of artificial intelligence in data warehousing is expected create multiple opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global data warehousing industry generated $21.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $51.18 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of market size & estimations, changing market dynamics, major segments, key winning strategies, and competitive scenario.

The data warehousing market is segmented on the basis of type of offering, type of data, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on offering type, the ETL solutions segment dominated in 2019, holding around one-third of the global data warehousing market. Whereas, the data mining segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on data type, the semi-structured & structured data segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global data warehousing market. On the other hand, the unstructured data segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. Conversely, the global data warehousing market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Major industry players such as - Actian Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Amazon.com. Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Snowflake, Inc., SAP, and Teradata Corporation.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

