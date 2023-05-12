Soybean Derivatives Market Size Expected To Reach $ $374 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Soybean Derivatives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers soybean derivatives market research, soybean derivatives market data and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s soybean derivatives market forecast, the soybean derivatives market size is predicted to reach a value of $374.36 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.

An increase in the vegan population is expected to propel the soybean derivatives market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Bunge Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland and Company, Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V., Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Noble Group Ltd., AG Processing Inc., CHS Inc., DuPont Nutrition and Health.

Market Segments
1) By Type: Soy Oil, Soy Milk, Soy meal, Other Types
2) By Lecithin: Water, Acid, Enzyme
3) By Sales Channel: Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, Online Retail, Other Channels
4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Feed Industry, Others (soy-based wood adhesives, soy ink, soy crayons, soy-based lubricants and many more)

These types of derivatives refer to ingredients obtained from soybeans by grinding, drying, or other processing methods. It is utilised as a dietary supplement that serves as a nourishing food for vegans and health-conscious people.

