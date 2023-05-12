Melco announces City of Dreams Mediterranean is to open in Limassol, Cyprus on July 10, 2023

/EIN News/ --



LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment is pleased to announce City of Dreams Mediterranean will open on Monday, July 10, 2023. Bringing a one-of-a-kind development to Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean is the first integrated resort in Europe, showcasing an unparalleled array of offerings, including Europe’s grandest casino, fine dining, extensive entertainment, and the biggest expo center in Cyprus.

Mr. Grant Johnson, General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, commented: “We are thrilled to finally open the doors of City of Dreams Mediterranean to our valued guests. A landmark project and our first venture in Europe, it will bring Melco’s award-winning standards of entertainment and leisure and welcome innovation to Cyprus’ luxury hotel scene. We look forward to captivating our guests with contemporary design, first-class entertainment, and immersive experiences.”

Melco also announced a special soft opening period for hotel and invited guests will commence on June 12, 2023, followed by the public opening on July 10, 2023.

Located on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, minutes from Limassol’s vibrant city center, City of Dreams Mediterranean comprises 500 stylish guest rooms and suites, including the largest Presidential Suite on the island.

Based on Melco’s exacting standards and customized for Cyprus, the chic rooms are furnished with a soft, welcoming palette of colors, and include distinct Mediterranean influences. All rooms feature private balconies with unparalleled views overlooking the Akrotiri Salt Lake, the Troodos Mountain range and the famed Lady's Mile Beach.

The prestigious development incorporates a 7,500 sq. meter casino packed with the world’s most exciting table games, a designated Poker area, state-of-the-art slot machines, and live entertainment. In addition to the majestic open gaming floor designed by Westar, the VIP member’s only Platinum Club offers guests another level of distinctive service.

City of Dreams Mediterranean offers indulgent culinary experiences across eight restaurants and bars. Led by Executive Chef Olivier Belliard, cuisine includes Pan-Asian fusion by Amber Dragon, Middle Eastern delights by Aura, European contemporary by Anaïs, authentic Mediterranean flavors by Oléa, and more. With open kitchen designs, interactive cooking demonstrations, and produce farmed in the on-site organic garden, guests can enjoy a gastronomic journey like no other.

Families will delight in Cyprus’ largest resort pool complex, an Adventure Park, with zip line, trampoline zone and the adrenaline pumping Waverider. Kids City, the children’s club has numerous creative and engaging activities for those aged 4-12yrs.

With 8,000 sq. meters of indoor and outdoor event space, the resort can accommodate functions of all sizes, from bespoke weddings to large-scale conferences and concerts. Facilities include a Grand Ballroom accommodating over 1,000 guests, the multi-functional Forum, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, and a Roman-style Amphitheatre.

Renu Spa & Fitness focusing on rejuvenating treatments is influenced by Morpheus Spa in City of Dreams Macau, awarded ‘Spa of the Year’ by the Forbes Travel Guide 2020.

The integrated resort also includes a designer shopping promenade, and unrivalled entertainment featuring guest DJs and legendary acts from around the globe.

City of Dreams Mediterranean will take modern resort luxury to new heights. A game changing development, poised to revolutionize the island's tourism and hospitality sectors.

The first development in Cyprus to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating at its design stage, City of Dreams Mediterranean also has sustainability at the fore.

More information is available at www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) COVID-19 outbreaks, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the newly adopted gaming law in Macau and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

