Phenolic Panel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Phenolic Panel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s phenolic panel market forecast, the phenolic panel market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.51 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the phenolic panel industry is due to the growth in the construction industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest phenolic panel market share. Major phenolic panel manufacturers include Asahi Kasei Corporation, ASI Group, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Broadview Holding BV, Fiberesin Industries Inc., Fundermax GmbH.

Phenolic Panel Market Segments

● By Type: Sandwich, Plain

● By Class: Class A, Class B, Other Classes

● By End-Use Industry: Construction, Marine, Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Users

● By Application: Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel, Other Applications

● By Geography: The global phenolic panel industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Phenolic panels are flat panels based on thermosetting resins, homogenously reinforced with wood fibers, and produced under high pressure and temperature. The panels have an integrated, decorative surface with pigmented resins which provides resistance to scratch, and water thus, offering relatively better durability.

