Global Smart Card IC Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Card IC Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart card IC market outlook. As per TBRC’s smart card IC market forecast, the smart card IC market value is predicted to reach $3.67 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7% through the forecast period.

The rise in contactless payments is expected to boost the growth of the Smart Card IC Market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest smart card IC market share. Major Smart Card IC Market manufacturers include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Samsung Group, STMicroelectronics, CEC Huada Electronic Design Co Ltd., Toshiba Corporation.

Smart Card IC Market Segments

1) By Type: Microcontroller, Memory

2) By Architecture: 16-bit, 32-bit

3) By Interface: Contact, Contactless, Dual Interface

4) By Application: USIMs/e-SIMs, Id Cards, Financial Cards, Iot Devices

5) By Industry: Telecommunications, BFSI, Government and Healthcare, Transportation, Education, Retail, Other Industries

This type of IC (integrated circuit) is a microprocessor chip that is embedded within a smart card, a small plastic card with the size and shape of a credit card. Smart cards have the ability to store and process data, allowing them to perform various functions such as identification, authentication, access control, and payment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Smart Card IC Market Size

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

