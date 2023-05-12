Global Smart Carbon Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Smart Carbon Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Carbon Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers smart carbon market analysis and every facet of the smart carbon market research. As per TBRC’s smart carbon market forecast, the smart carbon market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.19 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.9% through the forecast period.
An increase in the number of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects is significantly contributing to the smart carbon market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major smart carbon market leaders include Aker Solutions ASA, Dakota Gasification Company, Equinor ASA, Fluor Corporation, Linde plc., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shell plc., Siemens AG.
Global Market Segments
1) By Type: Chemical Looping Combustion (CLC), Solvents and Sorbents, Bio-Energy CCS (BECCS), Direct Air Capture (DAC)
2) By Source: Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Cement, Iron and Steel, Other Sources
3) By Application: Urea Manufacturing, Synthetic Fuel, Chemical Production, Building Aggregates, Dry Ice, Other Applications
This type of carbon refers to carbon neutral method of energy production that utilizes renewable energy in a highly-controlled industrial environment. This can also contribute to CO2 removal, through the increased use of circular carbon, using sustainable biomass and waste.
