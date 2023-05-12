Supreme Rejuvenation Advocates Safe Exosome Therapy, Warns Against Unsafe Adulterated Exosome and Stem Cell Treatments
Supreme Rejuvenation is at the forefront of the science and technology industry, using innovation to change lives. Our products enhance physical and mental performance, energy levels and vitality.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Rejuvenation, a leading provider of Mesenchymal Exosome therapy, is raising awareness about the potential dangers associated with using unregulated Exosome cosmetics and illegal stem cell treatments, particularly when administered intravenously.
The use of Exosomes in cosmetic treatments is a relatively new practice that has gained popularity in recent years. However, many of these products are not regulated by the FDA and lack the safety and efficacy data necessary to ensure their effectiveness. Some unregulated Exosome products have even been found to contain harmful substances that can cause serious health issues.
Supreme Rejuvenation would like to remind consumers that our Mesenchymal Exosome therapy is a safe and effective treatment that has undergone rigorous testing and regulation by the FDA. Unlike unregulated Exosome cosmetics, our Mesenchymal Exosome therapy is administered by licensed healthcare professionals in compliance with clinical practices.
Illegal stem cell treatments are another area of concern, particularly when administered intravenously. According to a recent FDA article published in April 2023, unapproved stem cell treatments can pose significant health risks when administered intravenously, including the formation of blood clots, stroke, and other serious side effects. The FDA has issued numerous warnings against the use of unapproved stem cell treatments, emphasizing the importance of treatment from licensed healthcare professionals.
The FDA has been sending out warning letters and has found that some cosmetic clinics in the US were illegally using stem cells in their treatments, including intravenous administration. The FDA is cracking down, but there is a greater need for regulation and oversight of the cosmetic industry to prevent such practices from occurring.
Supreme Rejuvenation is committed to providing our patients with safe and effective treatments. Our Mesenchymal Exosome therapy is administered by licensed healthcare professionals in compliance with clinical practices, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Our therapy has been proven to have minimal side effects and has shown promising results in promoting tissue repair and reducing inflammation.
Consumers should be cautious when considering cosmetic treatments involving Exosomes or stem cells and ensure that they seek treatment from licensed healthcare professionals who use only regulated and proven treatments.
