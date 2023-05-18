2023 TITAN Business Awards: Season 1 Comes to an End - Official Results Out Now

2023 TITAN Business Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2023 TITAN Business Awards S2 Call for Entries

The TITAN Business Awards has concluded its first season of competition for 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Business Awards has concluded its first season of competition for 2023. The season concluded with an announcement of the official list of winners, now available to the public. The awards had received over 1100 nominated entries from up to 56 countries, such as the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Germany, India, Ireland, Cyprus, and South Africa.

Category Winners of the Year and Notable Business Professionals

The 2023 TITAN Business Awards has finalized its first competitive season, during which it had came up with a list of outstanding entries and instated them as "Category Winner of the Year" winning entries. These entries scored the highest in their respective categories and had captured the essence of expertise, innovation, and ingenuity in their submitted works. While industrious, these entrants also displayed commendable strategies beyond the expected scope of their operations. The list of winners goes:

1. Entrepreneur of the Year – Makers Nutrition (United States);

2. Executives & Professionals of the Year – Sorenson (United States);

3. Achievement of the Year – ByDzyne Inc. (United States);

4. Business Development of the Year – Makers Nutrition (United States);

5. Company & Organization of the Year – Matson Money (United States);

6. Customer Service of the Year – Toco Warranty (United States);

7. Human Resources of the Year – CoStar Group (United States);

8. Information Technology of the Year – Asana (United States);

9. Management of the Year – Keegor Group (South Africa);

10. Marketing of the Year – Gravity Global (United Kingdom);

11. Product & Services of the Year – 4Life (United States);

12. Business Technology of the Year – One97 Communications Limited (India);

The TITAN Business Awards was formed with the sole mission of acknowledging the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide. The competition aims to provide recognition to those overshadowed by industry giants, and the giants themselves. With a level playing field, only those who qualify will be deemed TITANs.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the international business awards accepts entries from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations. Whether these parties are private or public, for-profit or non-profit does not affect their chances at winning, so the opportunity extends itself equally to various industries in the market.

“We wish to congratulate the winners and commend them for the stellar works they had submitted,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. “We are proud to be a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their works and to honor their excellence in business with recognition.”

IAA invited multiple industry professionals to be onboarded as jurors. With seasoned professionals on the jury, strict and impartial assessments were effectively upheld. They were tasked with identifying exemplary entries and making the judgement call on whether said entries were deserving of TITAN honors. This ultimately contributes to the competition’s vision of elevating standards and practices to be that of excellence, thus driving sectors forward.

The Jury & Evaluation Process

As the competition is focused on rewarding excellence, it gives weightage to impartiality and diversity in perspective in the judging process. To satisfy that aspect, a myriad of reputable professionals were brought onto the jury panel. These jurors are under the employment of prestigious organizations, such as Xavier Moreano Calero (Netlife), Surabhi Shastri (Instagram / Meta), Vladimer Botsvadze (RETHINK Retail), Oliver Dietrich (Mission Mittelstand), and Sudha Ranganathan (LinkedIn).

As for impartiality, the competition upheld the blind judging method. Jurors were only allowed to assess each entry in its own vacuum, so they could only win entirely on their own merits and without being compared to other entries. Further, standards based on contemporary industry practices served as benchmarks in assessments.

Participation of International Brands & Companies

The competition saw a myriad of entries from distinguished companies, some of which are familiar to many. These entrants demonstrated why they were leaders in the industry, thus setting the benchmark for the level of competition.

This particular group of winners include known names, such as ADP, One97 Communications Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Interos, Cleverman Inc., Mplus Agentur GmbH, Sorenson, Paycor, REQ, Thorne HealthTech, Radix, Makers Nutrition, AccuTitle, 4Life, TrueBlue, and AECOM, to name a few.

"The TITAN Business Awards is created to spotlight those who drive their organizations toward greatness, whether they be leaders or the teams supporting the visionaries," Thomas remarked. "No matter what the organization is, it is undeniable through their fruits that they do exhibit qualities worth mimicking by the corporate world. Truly, these people help drive industries forward."

Visit the TITAN Business Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://thetitanawards.com/winner.php

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.