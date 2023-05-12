Solar Vehicle Market To Boom In Near Future By 2026 Scrutinized In New Research

Solar Vehicle

Solar vehicles are a form of electric vehicles, which are equipped with solar panels on the roof of the vehicle.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar vehicles are a form of electric vehicles, which are equipped with solar panels on the roof of the vehicle that are used to charge the battery of the vehicle, thereby providing continuous energy supply to the vehicle. They are equipped with monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels made up of silicon, which converts solar energy to electric field. Solar vehicles have a wider application in passenger as well as commercial segments. Passenger and commercial solar vehicles have solar panel installed on the roof which convert the solar energy to electric energy to be stored in batteries thereby boosting the solar vehicle industry.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6127

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Solar Vehicle Market by Electric Vehicle, Battery Type, Solar Panel, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030," the solar vehicle market is expected to be $329.5 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $4,087.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 43.3%.

During the forecast period it has been observed that the solar cars accounts to have major share in terms of vehicle type. With the increased demand among consumers, backed by stringency in government regulations to tackle the vehicle emission, is expected to be the driving factors in the growth of solar car market. Also, the demand for electric passenger car is estimated to increase during the forecast period. Electric cars having extended range within a single charge is projected to boost the demand for solar cars as it acts as a range extenders, which eventually leads to the growth of solar car market.

Vehicles equipped with solar panels are designed to charge battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which require electric energy for the propulsion of the vehicles. This increased application of solar panels has supplemented the demand for solar car market across the globe. In addition, with the introduction of powerful batteries for vehicles, the need for solar cars has increased to a larger extent, which also supplements the solar vehicle market size across the globe.

North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific in terms of revenue. U.S. is expected to dominate the global solar vehicle market share in 2023, whereas Canada is expected to grow at a significant rate in the global solar vehicle market during the forecast period.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6127

Leading market players

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford

Mahindra & Mahindra

Sono Motors

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group

Solar Electric Vehicle Company

Alke

Lightyear

Hyundai Motor Company

Current trend toward the growth of electric vehicles, which have better efficiency as compared to other vehicles has increased the demand for solar cars equipped with efficient solar panels. This increase in demand has enabled the vehicle manufacturers to develop solar cars, which supplements the solar vehicle market trend.

Key Findings of the Study:

By electric vehicle type, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2023.

Depending on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the highest revenue contributor in 2023.

Region wise, North America is expected to contribute the highest market revenue in 2023, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-vehicle-market/purchase-options