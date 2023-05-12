Igniting Efficiency : Exploring the Evolution and Optimization of Automotive Ignition Systems

Automotive Ignition System

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Automotive Ignition System Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 " With rise in sales of vehicles due to increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing economies, the market of automotive ignition system is proliferating. The purpose of the ignition system is to generate a very high volt age from the vehicle’s 12-volt battery to each sparkplug in order to ignite the fuel-air mixture in the engine's combustion chambers. Meanwhile, in compression ignition diesel engine, the air-fuel mixture is ignited by heat of compression and does not need a spark plug. Ultimately, the ignition system plays a vital role in starting a vehicle. Automotive ignition system market is widely applicable in petrol-powered vehicles. Further, automotive ignition system offers precise control of spark timing.

The automotive industry is experiencing a shift from conventional engines to electric vehicles to reduce global carbon footprints. With advancements in EV, the driving range, efficiency, and power of vehicle have increased significantly. However, the growing market of EV will hamper the growth of ignition system. EV works on totally different principle and it eliminates the use of ignition system.

As long as the internal combustion engine has existed, engineers are constantly focusing on better ways of igniting the highly combustible mixture of air and gasoline. This has led to developments of various ignition system.

Electronic Ignition System is one of the ignition systems which is controlled electronically and directed by an electric current to each spark plug when it needs to fire. Electronic Ignition System is efficient in improving reliability and mileage and decreasing emissions. Furthermore, Advanced Corona Ignition System (ACIS) developed by Federal-Mogul eliminates the use of spark plug and utilizes high-energy plasma for ignition.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive ignition system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive ignition system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, BorgWarner Inc., Hitachi Automobile Systems Americas, Inc., Valeo Service, SEM

