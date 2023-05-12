Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market Poised to Surge, Sustaining a Remarkable 9.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2031

Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market

Advanced clinical decision support platforms market trends include increase in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, & others,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced clinical decision support platforms empower healthcare professionals with timely and tailored information, enabling superior decision-making. These cutting-edge systems leverage health information technology to deliver intelligently filtered, person-specific insights to doctors, staff, patients, and individuals involved in healthcare. Equipped with computerized alerts, reminders, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, targeted patient data reports, documentation templates, diagnostic assistance, and contextually relevant reference information, these platforms revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered and elevate overall patient care.

CAGR: 9.0%

• Current Market Size: USD 496 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The advanced clinical decision support platforms market size was valued at $496.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,175.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the therapeutic segment held the largest market share in 2021.

By model, the knowledge-based segment held the largest market share in 2021.

By setting, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Oracle Corporation,

Wolters Kluwer,

Meditech,

IBM Watson Health,

Veradigm Inc.,

Epic Systems Corporation,

NextGen Healthcare Inc.,

Zynx health,

Siemens Healthineers,

Relx Group

