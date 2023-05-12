Brain Monitoring Market Set to Experience Striking Growth, Estimated to Cross USD 6.59 billion by 2025

Global Brain Monitoring Market

Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, an increased global geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global brain monitoring market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐲, 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞, 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬)-𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐" According to the report, the global Brain Monitoring Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.59 billion by 2025, registering CAGR of 6.9%.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, rapid technological advancements, and increase in geriatric population that is vulnerable to various brain injuries and other disorders have boosted the growth of the global brain monitoring market. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies hamper market growth. On the contrary, lucrative opportunities in the untapped market in developing countries are expected to propel the market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Canon Inc.

• SCANMED LLC

• ESAOTE SPA

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• MONTERIS MEDICAL

• AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

• MR INSTRUMENTS INC

• RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL

• SIEMENS AG.

𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The EEG segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing about one-fifth of the total market share, owing to rise in demand for advanced imaging techniques, increase in investments by device manufacturers, and surge in demand for diagnosis of critical disorders such as epilepsy. However, the electromyography (EMG) devices segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The report also includes other segments such as magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, computerized tomography (CT) devices, positron emission tomography (PET) devices, sleep monitoring devices, accessories, and others.

The non-invasive procedures segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share, contributing about 90% of the total market in 2020. The report analyzes the segment of invasive procedure.

The traumatic brain injuries segment dominated the market in terms of market share, contributing about one-fifth of the total market in 2020. However, Parkinson's disease segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report includes other segments such as epilepsy, dementia, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, stroke, sleep disorders, and other diseases.

Asia-Pacific region is projected manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding the importance of predictive analytics and large number of R&D activities for the development of predictive analytics tools in the developing regions. However, North America region held the largest share, contributing more than two-fifths of the market share in 2020, owing to high adoption rate of predictive analytics software and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The report includes analysis of other regions such as Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA

