Anti-Money Laundering Software Market - Global Demand and Trends Registering a CAGR of 15.2% in Coming Years

Allied Market

The report focuses on drivers and restraints of the market based on the analysis of regional trends.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upsurge in money laundering cases, increase in budget allocation for improving IT infrastructure, and stringent regulations for anti-money laundering (AML) propel the growth of the market. adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and implementation of cloud-based solutions would create new pathways for the market players in future.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, driving forces & opportunities, market size & estimations, product portfolio of leading players, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global anti-money laundering software market garnered $879.00 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,717.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2903

The transaction monitoring segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to rise in financial crimes, which increase the deployment of solutions for detecting suspicious activities and enhancing security infrastructure. However, the customer identity management segment accounted for nearly more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lion's share by 2025. This is due to the simplified workflow, ease in detection of suspicious activities, and reduction in false positives. The report also analyzes currency transaction reporting and compliance management segments.

The service segment contributed nearly three-fourth of the total market share in 2017, owing to increase in implementation of compliant and standardized AML operations worldwide. This segment is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to high demand for AML solutions complying with regulatory policies and rise in IT spending among banks.

Access full report summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-money-laundering-software-consumption-market

The on-premise segment held the major share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market revenue. This is due to the ease in installation of software and more robust security as compared to cloud-based solutions. The cloud segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to low cost solutions and improved focus on innovations & differentiations.

Europe contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of AML solutions supplemented by stringent government regulations in financial institutions across the region. However, Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the adoption of advanced tools and technologies in the banking and finance sector in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2903

Major industry players such as - ACI Worldwide, Inc., Eastnets Holding Ltd., Ascent Technology Consulting, NICE Actimize, FICO TONBELLER, Safe Banking Systems LLC, Regulatory DataCorp, Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Truth Technologies, Inc., and Verafin Inc.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Procure Complete Report (204 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a9e14113f4c129f6923e294540026b68

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

