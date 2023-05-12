Surgical Dressing Market Analysis: Growing Awareness about Infection Control Boosts Industry Prospects

Surgical Dressing Market - Infographics- AMR

The surgical dressing market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The surgical dressing market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Firstly, there has been a notable increase in the number of surgeries being performed worldwide. As surgical procedures become more common, the demand for surgical dressings as a part of post-operative care has also risen.

Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic conditions requiring frequent surgeries has been on the rise. Patients with chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers or pressure ulcers, often require advanced wound care solutions, including specialized surgical dressings, for effective wound management. This has contributed to the increased adoption of surgical dressings in the healthcare system.

Advancements in wound care technology have played a crucial role in driving the growth of the surgical dressing market. Manufacturers are constantly developing innovative dressing products that offer enhanced functionalities and benefits. These advancements include features like maintaining a moist and oxygen-rich environment for optimal wound healing, temperature control, protection against infections, and improved patient comfort during dressing changes.

•CAGR: 4.1 %

• Current Market Size: USD 1.8 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the surgical dressing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing surgical dressing market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the surgical dressing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing surgical dressing market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global surgical dressing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞-

Primary Dressing

Secondary Dressing

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫-

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The increase in demand for efficient and high-quality dressings for the treatment of wounds and injuries is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of the surgical dressing market.

The number of surgeries performed around the globe in developed as well as developing regions has largely contributed toward the market revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Also, advancements in surgical dressings and invention of dressings that offer efficient and faster healing, significantly contribute toward the rise in adoption of advanced surgical dressings products. Moreover, key market players are focusing on development of new products that are easily accessible and are of low cost. This is further anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

3M Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Convatec Group PLC

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc.

Essity Aktiebolag AB

Coloplast

Johnson and Johnson

B. Braun SE

Molnlycke Health Care AB

