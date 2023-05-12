Targeted Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast And Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Targeted Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Targeted Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s targeted therapy market forecast, the targeted therapy market size is predicted to reach $148.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The growth in the targeted therapy market is due to increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest targeted therapy market share. Major players in the targeted therapy market include Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global Targeted Therapy Market Segments

• By Types Of Targeted Therapy: Small Molecule Medicines, Monoclonal Antibodies

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Application: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lung Cancer, Lymphoma, Renal Cancer, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Targeted therapy refers to a kind of cancer treatment that employs medications or other chemicals to attack particular molecules required for the survival and spread of cancer cells. It uses drugs to target specific genes and proteins that help cancer cells survive and grow.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Trends

4. Targeted Alpha Therapy Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

