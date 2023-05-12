Global Substance Abuse And Addiction Treatment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Substance Abuse And Addiction Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers substance abuse and addiction treatment market analysis, substance abuse and addiction treatment market insights and every facet of the substance abuse and addiction treatment market research. As per TBRC’s substance abuse and addiction treatment global market forecast, the substance abuse and addiction treatment market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.8% through the forecast period.

A high prevalence of alcohol use is expected to boost the substance abuse and addiction treatment market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Alkermes, Indivior Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Purdue Pharma LP., Allergan Plc.

Substance Abuse And Addiction Treatment Market Segments

1) By Abuse Type: Alcohol Dependence, Tobacco or Nicotine Addiction, Other Abuse Types
2) By Treatment: Alcohol Addiction Treatment, Tobacco or Nicotine Addiction Treatment, Opioid Addiction Treatment, Other Treatments
3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9127&type=smp

Substance abuse is referred to as a habit of compulsive substance use characterized by recurring substantial social, occupational, legal, or interpersonal negative outcomes such as missed work or school, arrests, and marriage problems. Addiction is defined as a psychological or physical dependence on alcohol or other drugs. Substance abuse and addiction are the use of illegal substances, prescription or over-the-counter medications, or alcohol for purposes other than those intended or in excessive quantities.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/substance-abuse-and-addiction-treatment-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Substance Abuse And Addiction Treatment Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

