Global Sports Technology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Sports Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers sports technology market research and every facet of the sports technology industry. As per TBRC’s sports technology market forecast, the sports technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $33.01 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.56% through the forecast period.

Growing penetration of eSports is significantly contributing to the market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major sport technology companies include Apple Inc., ChyronHego Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Modern Times Group MTG, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, Sony Corporation, Stats LLC.

Sports Technology Market Segments

1) By Sports Type: Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Ice Hockey, Tennis, Soccer, Rugby
2) By Technology: Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, Sports Analytics
3) By End-User: Sports Associations, Clubs, Leagues, Athletes, Coaches

This type of technology refers to technologies created by humans to further human interests or goals in or related to a specific sport. Sports technology connects the playing, or use, features of athletic equipment to the guiding principles of product design by combining the best aspects of engineering science, measurement, and analysis, as well as sports science. It supports this by offering up-to-date knowledge of production procedures and materials, enabling enhancements to the functionality and performance of sporting goods.

The Table Of Content For The Sports Technology Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Sports Technology Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

